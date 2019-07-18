Social media activism goes #BlueForSudan

In June, a sea of blue washed across Twitter and Instagram in the wake of a deadly military crackdown in Sudan. It was a tribute to Mohamed Mattar, 26, an activist killed by security forces, whose Instagram profile picture was a solid blue block. The message was simple: #BlueForSudan; #WeStandWithSudan.

Tapping into social media to make political events go viral is not new: back in 2007/2008, Kenyan website Ushahidi was used to track post-election violence in that country; social media — Facebook in particular — was central to the 2010 Arab Spring; and SA’s #FeesMustFall movement gained traction on Twitter and Facebook.

"Social media has changed the landscape of protest and activism significantly in recent years," says Herman Wasserman, a professor of media studies and director of the centre for film & media studies at the University of Cape Town. "It is used to mobilise activists through platforms like WhatsApp, report live from the scenes of protest through platforms like Twitter or Facebook Live, and to provide alternative narratives to those found in mainstream news media."

In Sudan, platforms such as Facebook, Reddit and Twitter were used earlier this year by protesters mobilising against the rule of Omar al-Bashir, who’d ruled the country since 1993. After he was ousted, civilians kept up their protest — this time against the military council that had supplanted the autocrat.

Then, on June 3, security forces opened fire on unarmed demonstrators calling for a transition to civilian rule. In the week that followed, the military cut internet access almost entirely, leaving demonstrators with little connection to the rest of the world.

"As the case of Sudan shows, governments can use internet shutdowns to clamp down on the use of social media for the purposes of protests. This shows that governments fear the power of social media," Wasserman says.

But much like the image of activist Alaa Salah standing atop a car gripped the public imagination in the first round of protests, raising awareness of the plight of Sudanese, so the creeping wave of blue social media profiles captured attention around the world.

The stats rattled off about Sudan in social media posts were startling: thousands killed, more tortured, and bodies floating down the Nile. With retweets, likes and shares in the tens of thousands, social media took a leading role in spreading news of the unfolding drama.