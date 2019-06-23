Sudanese court orders company to end internet blackout

Khartoum — A Sudanese court ordered telecoms operator Zain Sudan on Sunday to restore internet services, a lawyer said, after they were severed nearly three weeks ago when security forces dispersed protesters camping in central Khartoum.

Sudan’s military rulers ordered the internet blackout as a security measure but it is harming the economy and humanitarian operations in the African nation of 40-million. The protesters are demanding the military hand power to a civilian authority.

Abdel-Adheem Hassan, a lawyer who filed his own case against Zain Sudan over the blackout, said the Khartoum District Court had ordered Zain to “immediately restore internet services to the country”.

Sudanese courts do not confirm or deny their rulings to the media.

Zain Sudan, a subsidiary of Zain Kuwait and the largest operator in Sudan, was not immediately able to comment on the matter on Sunday. Hassan said a Zain representative had told the court in response to the petition that the company had been ordered verbally by “high authorities” to cut the internet.

Sudanese officials could not be reached for comment and it was unclear what effect Sunday’s court order would have.

Authorities also restricted access to popular social media sites during 16 weeks of protests against veteran leader Omar al-Bashir in early 2019. Bashir was finally ousted on April 11.

The current blackout, which began on June 3, has resulted in a “near total loss of access” for mobile and fixed-line connections for most ordinary users, though connectivity had improved from 2% to 10% of normal levels by last Thursday, said Alp Toker of NetBlocks, a digital rights NGO.

“Data indicate that Sudan’s current internet restrictions remain more severe than those observed during the rule of Bashir, including those applied in the final days of the regime,” Toker said in an e-mail.