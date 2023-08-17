Still Agoa — for now
The high-powered South African delegation to the US may have eased some tensions, but it is still far from certain that the country’s Agoa membership is safe
17 August 2023 - 05:00
South Africa still has its work cut out if it is to continue to benefit from the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa). That’s despite an unprecedented mission to Washington by a high-powered combination of business, labour and government leaders.
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel led the delegation for the three-day visit, which included 25 meetings between the hastily assembled group from South Africa and members of Congress and the US Chamber of Commerce, among others. ..
