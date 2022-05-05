News & Fox RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY Tenants call the shots in oversupplied rental market There’s still an oversupply of rental flats, townhouses and clusters in most cities and towns across SA

Fewer rental flats are standing empty than during the 2020 low point but landlords shouldn’t bet on getting inflation-linked rental increases this year.

Buy-to-let investors will be disappointed if they were hoping to achieve the 4%-6% annual rental increases typically seen pre-pandemic when leases come up for renewal this year. A more likely scenario is that many residential tenants will rather move to a new property than pay more rent. That’s because there’s still an oversupply of rental flats, townhouses and clusters to choose from in most cities and towns across SA. ..