×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

This is what’s driving semigration to the Western Cape

The province’s lifestyle, schools and safety appeal to those moving south

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 05:00 Annamia van den Heever

The steady move of middle-class South Africans to the Western Cape because of its promise of a more balanced lifestyle in a safer environment continues. Semigration, particularly from Gauteng, is happening across age and ethnic groups.

This is confirmed by the CEOs of property companies and the advisers of people on the move...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.