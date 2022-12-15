Features / Cover Story

leisure property

Buying a second home? Here’s where to get bang for your buck

The rise of ‘co-primary’ living is driving a trek to coast and countryside, transforming once sleepy holiday towns into thriving hotspots

BL Premium
15 December 2022 - 05:00 Joan Muller

Thanks to remote working, it’s become possible to keep your big-wig Joburg salary while watching the whales breach off Robberg Beach.

There’s even a term for the trend: “co-primary” living. Essentially, homeowners are using their former weekend and holiday bolt-holes on a more permanent basis, along with their primary residences. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.