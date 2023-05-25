Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
Angie Motshekga says she has a plan. After the latest international reading rankings showed South Africa has lost a decade of progress to become the world’s worst performer, the basic education minister has announced a strategy to improve pupils’ literacy. It sounds good on paper — except we’ve heard it all before.
Motshekga sketched out her four-point plan last week, on the day the latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) results were published. They show that 81% of South Africa’s grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning in any language, up from 78% in 2016. ..
South Africa sinks to the bottom of the class
The government blames Covid for South Africa's collapse to the bottom of the global rankings in reading. It's belatedly trying to orchestrate a catch-up strategy by dusting off a reading plan that is more than a decade old
Angie Motshekga says she has a plan. After the latest international reading rankings showed South Africa has lost a decade of progress to become the world’s worst performer, the basic education minister has announced a strategy to improve pupils’ literacy. It sounds good on paper — except we’ve heard it all before.
Motshekga sketched out her four-point plan last week, on the day the latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) results were published. They show that 81% of South Africa’s grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning in any language, up from 78% in 2016. ..
