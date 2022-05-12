×

Opinion

EDITORIAL: R100bn stuck in purgatory

12 May 2022 - 05:00
Gwede Mantashe, mineral resources and energy minister, speaks on the opening day of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Gwede Mantashe, SA’s sometime minister of mineral resources & energy, needs to urgently cut the red tape strangling mining.

About R100bn of potential investments languish in purgatory, precisely because of the breathtaking ineptitude of his department.

It was the most glaring omission in his keynote address to this week’s African Mining Indaba — that the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) is working on a new cadastre, or doing anything meaningful to tackle the backlog of mining and exploration licences.

Asked later in a Q&A session, Mantashe admitted there was no timeframe because “you can’t commit to a deadline for something that hasn’t started”. Mantashe can hardly be unaware of the opportunity cost his department’s dithering has inflicted on SA, whose public finances have been rescued thanks only to a recent commodities boom.

The DMRE’s failure to overhaul the regulatory regime is the reason why exploration spend in SA in 2020 was less than 1% of the global total. If he truly wants investment, he knows where to start. 

read more:

R100bn of mining investment is snarled up in red tape, says Minerals Council

R30bn of capital projects await regulatory approval amid 4,500 outstanding mining and prospecting licences
National
2 days ago

MICHAEL AVERY: What government must tell Mining Indaba to jack up investor outlook

Policymakers should paint bold vision, galvanise business, labour and civil service and play to SA’s strengths
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Mantashe under fire as mining investment dives

The fact that SA is now among the 10 least attractive countries for mining investment underscores the story of squandered potential
Opinion
3 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The fundamental mistake Gwede Mantashe made in 2007

ANC leaders thought they could stop the Zuma rot and save ‘the movement’. They were wrong
Opinion
2 months ago
