Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Mantashe ditches miners for ‘buy-election’

The DA will complain to the IEC, as witnesses say the cash he gave a resident before a by-election was paid ‘to ensure they vote for the ANC’

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 05:00

It’s a good thing the mining sector is in such rude health, not besieged by, say, a phalanx of mafia-style protection rackets, or under attack from armies of AK47-wielding zama zamas. 

Evidently, this is what mining minister Gwede Mantashe seems to think, as he last week dropped the Joburg Indaba, where he was to deliver the keynote address, at the last minute. ..

BL Premium

