×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

joburg council

Joburg residents left in the dark

Analysts fear that the new ANC-led administration in the City of Joburg has little appreciation for the magnitude of the electricity crisis facing SA. The party’s questionable service delivery record doesn’t help matters

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 05:00 Carien du Plessis

Last Thursday, the day before Joburg’s DA-led coalition government collapsed, MMC for environment & infrastructure Michael Sun told the FM about the city’s plan to shield residents from the worst of Eskom’s power cuts by the start of next year.

“Stage 4 [load-shedding] for the City of Joburg is probably [equivalent to] stage 6 elsewhere because of the amount of commercial activities we have,” he said at the end of a month punctuated by some of the worst rolling power outages in Eskom’s history. “Joburg is the economic hub of the country.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.