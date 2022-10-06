You don't have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don't start life off on the back foot
Last Thursday, the day before Joburg’s DA-led coalition government collapsed, MMC for environment & infrastructure Michael Sun told the FM about the city’s plan to shield residents from the worst of Eskom’s power cuts by the start of next year.
“Stage 4 [load-shedding] for the City of Joburg is probably [equivalent to] stage 6 elsewhere because of the amount of commercial activities we have,” he said at the end of a month punctuated by some of the worst rolling power outages in Eskom’s history. “Joburg is the economic hub of the country.”..
joburg council
Joburg residents left in the dark
Analysts fear that the new ANC-led administration in the City of Joburg has little appreciation for the magnitude of the electricity crisis facing SA. The party’s questionable service delivery record doesn’t help matters
