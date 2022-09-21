×

Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: ‘Strongmen’ control power in a no-go area for Eskom

Residents of Winterveldt are at the mercy of thugs who have taken control of large sections of the Tshwane township

21 September 2022 - 06:00

I am sure I heard a collective groan of despair going up throughout SA on Sunday when Eskom announced it would implement stage 6 load-shedding. I know I moaned loudly. I had spent the previous week rescheduling meetings to ensure that my engagements did not take place when power cuts were being implemented. I’d had one dreadful experience when a virtual call was cut off when the power went. Chaos.

Yet, even in my despair about Eskom being unable to supply power at the weekend, when most businesses were closed, I could not help thinking of my aunt in Winterveldt, Tshwane. Winterveldt may be our future. My aunt hadn’t had electricity for the whole week. The area has had power only sporadically  throughout the winter...

