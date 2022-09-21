The market is taking an increasingly dim view of Discovery’s capital-hungry businesses, especially its Ping An venture in China
Rather than hiking tariffs and punishing SA, why doesn’t the low-EQ utility trim its bloated staff costs?
Some codeine products are available over the counter without a prescription, so what can be done to prevent abuse? Find out in this video
SA’s health facilities aren’t geared up to help teens with TB to complete their treatment
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
I am sure I heard a collective groan of despair going up throughout SA on Sunday when Eskom announced it would implement stage 6 load-shedding. I know I moaned loudly. I had spent the previous week rescheduling meetings to ensure that my engagements did not take place when power cuts were being implemented. I’d had one dreadful experience when a virtual call was cut off when the power went. Chaos.
Yet, even in my despair about Eskom being unable to supply power at the weekend, when most businesses were closed, I could not help thinking of my aunt in Winterveldt, Tshwane. Winterveldt may be our future. My aunt hadn’t had electricity for the whole week. The area has had power only sporadically throughout the winter...
JUSTICE MALALA: ‘Strongmen’ control power in a no-go area for Eskom
Residents of Winterveldt are at the mercy of thugs who have taken control of large sections of the Tshwane township
