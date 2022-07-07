Features We are not complacent about inflation, says Kganyago The world is bracing for a harder, faster interest rate hiking cycle as inflation continues to overshoot in many developed countries — and even in SA, where inflation has, until recently, been slow to take off B L Premium

If there is one question most financial market participants would ask a crystal ball right now it’s how hard the current rate hiking cycle is going to be and how fast the rates will rise, both in SA and globally.

International commentary is redolent with warnings about the dilemma facing central banks: if they hike too little, too late, they risk high inflation becoming entrenched; if they hike too hard and too quickly, they risk plunging the global economy into recession...