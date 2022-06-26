Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Where to from here as rising inflation hits poor hardest? The rate the indigent are feeling is about 1.5 percentage points higher than the headline rate B L Premium

There is an amusing trait of many of SA’s elite in that they like to forward me messages whenever anything goes wrong offshore, whether it is Boris Johnson’s antics or drama in the US. Perhaps it is a cathartic experience.

Of course, the central conceit of this is that the UK government has a leadership vacuum at its heart yet the state and the economy still tick over just fine with low unemployment. The US economy continues to churn out innovation and technological advances. Economies with higher standards of living and lower rates of unemployment where the concern is relative, not absolute, poverty, are more able to weather inflation storms than a country with so many living so close to absolute levels of poverty...