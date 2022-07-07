SANDF marches to irrelevance
The unrest of July 2021 put a spotlight on the parlous position of the SA National Defence Force. A year on, it remains top-heavy, underresourced and ill-equipped to meet the ambitious expectations of the government
07 July 2022 - 05:00
For nine days in July last year, SA was rocked by turmoil unprecedented in its democratic history. It started in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma’s jailing for contempt of court, and spread rapidly to Gauteng.
Ultimately, the unrest caused more than 300 deaths and billions of rands of damage...
