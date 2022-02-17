News & Fox About-turn for the part-time soldiers Changes in regimental names and insignia of historic units will be costly — and all this comes at a time when the defence budget is already under severe pressure B L Premium

Since the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) announced name changes for almost all its 52 Reserve Force units two years ago, familiar old regimental colours and titles have disappeared.However, in one case a name from almost 350 years ago has been revived.The changes, according to the SANDF, were to reflect the "military traditions and history of indigenous African military formations and the liberation armies involved in the freedom struggle".The units had to come up with all the appropriate heraldic changes and proposals for new badges and uniforms at a time when these part-time forces are battling to survive financially, along with the rest of the defence force. Call-ups are also being reduced from 2.6-million days in the current financial year to 1.9-million for the next, parliament was recently told.Nevertheless, costs will be incurred for changes to some units dating back more than 100 years and others established during two world wars. Many had seen action in the Border War an...