SA’s stolen gun free-for-all
Illegal firearms from state supplies are fuelling violent crime in SA, but transparency over state weapons is lacking
16 September 2021 - 05:00
SA is awash with stolen guns. The types of violent crime that are on the rise — cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies and assassinations, for example — have one factor in common: the ready availability of illegal guns that allow perpetrators to kill, maim and intimidate.
Many of these firearms have been lost by — or stolen from — civilian gun-owners, but many others come from state institutions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now