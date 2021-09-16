Features SA’s stolen gun free-for-all Illegal firearms from state supplies are fuelling violent crime in SA, but transparency over state weapons is lacking B L Premium

SA is awash with stolen guns. The types of violent crime that are on the rise — cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies and assassinations, for example — have one factor in common: the ready availability of illegal guns that allow perpetrators to kill, maim and intimidate.

Many of these firearms have been lost by — or stolen from — civilian gun-owners, but many others come from state institutions...