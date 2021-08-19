Features SA exports: failure to launch There are multiple reasons for SA’s dismal export performance, but without dramatic policy shifts and structural reform, including of Transnet, not much is likely to improve BL PREMIUM

SA’s export performance has lagged behind that of its competitors for decades, constraining overall economic growth. The usual explanation is the country’s deteriorating business climate and declining international competitiveness.

Some economists also accuse the government’s trade and industrial policies of creating an inherent bias against exporting, but others say the real problem is that SA lacks the know-how to break from its dependency on mining and forge a new growth path based on manufactured exports...