What's holding up the vaccine rollout? SA's vaccine rollout is taking time to gather momentum. In part, that's because of manufacturer delays. But government tardiness is also to blame

SA faces a perfect storm as the Covid third wave batters its shores. Our only defence, as President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week, is vaccination. But a combination of government ineptitude, bad luck and possible vaccine hesitancy is crippling SA’s vaccination efforts.

The vaccine rollout has given the DA ample fodder for attacking the ruling party. And the EFF has now joined the fray: on Friday, it’s planning a march — a "march to save lives" — to the office of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra)...