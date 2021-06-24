What’s holding up the vaccine rollout?
SA’s vaccine rollout is taking time to gather momentum. In part, that’s because of manufacturer delays. But government tardiness is also to blame
24 June 2021 - 05:00
SA faces a perfect storm as the Covid third wave batters its shores. Our only defence, as President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week, is vaccination. But a combination of government ineptitude, bad luck and possible vaccine hesitancy is crippling SA’s vaccination efforts.
The vaccine rollout has given the DA ample fodder for attacking the ruling party. And the EFF has now joined the fray: on Friday, it’s planning a march — a "march to save lives" — to the office of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now