US to share millions of Covid-19 shots with poorer countries
White House lays out plan to dole out 55-million vaccine doses across the globe
The White House on Monday laid out a plan to share 55-million US Covid-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa through the Covax international vaccine-sharing programme.
The plan fulfils President Joe Biden’s commitment to share 80-million US-made vaccines with countries around the world. The president sketched out his priorities for the first 25-million doses from that pledge earlier in June.
“As we continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the US will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world,” the White House said in a statement.
Of the 55-million remaining doses, about 41-million would be shared through Covax, the White House said, with about 14-million going to Latin America and the Caribbean, about 16-million to Asia, and roughly 10-million to Africa.
SA will be one of the beneficiaries.
The other 25%, or roughly 14-million doses, would be shared with “regional priorities”, including Colombia, Argentina, Iraq, Ukraine, the West Bank and Gaza. “For all of these doses, those most at risk, such as health care workers, should be prioritised, based on national vaccine plans,” the White House said.
As greater numbers of people get vaccinated in the US, the Biden administration has turned its focus to shipping vaccines abroad. International partners are eager to get even more.
The White House’s breakdown of its allocation for the vaccine doses is:
• Latin America and the Caribbean (about 14-million shots): Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica;
• Asia (about 16-million shots): India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands; and
• Africa (about 10-million shots): Recipient countries will be selected in co-ordination with the AU.
Through direct sharing: Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, SA, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, Bosnia.
Reuters