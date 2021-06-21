US to share millions of Covid-19 shots with poorer countries

The White House on Monday laid out a plan to share 55-million US Covid-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa through the Covax international vaccine-sharing programme.

The plan fulfils President Joe Biden’s commitment to share 80-million US-made vaccines with countries around the world. The president sketched out his priorities for the first 25-million doses from that pledge earlier in June.

“As we continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the US will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world,” the White House said in a statement.

Of the 55-million remaining doses, about 41-million would be shared through Covax, the White House said, with about 14-million going to Latin America and the Caribbean, about 16-million to Asia, and roughly 10-million to Africa.

SA will be one of the beneficiaries.