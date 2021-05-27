Features Israel-Palestine conflict: slight breeze of change in the US? Opposition from Washington, DC legislators to a $735m arms deal with Israel suggests sentiment in the US on the Palestinian issue is slowly changing BL PREMIUM

At 2am on Friday, an Egypt-brokered ceasefire put a halt to 11 days of conflict between Israel and Hamas, the governing authority in the Gaza Strip. It could not have come sooner for residents of the fraught region.

Across the world, US President Joe Biden would have also breathed a sigh of relief. The ceasefire has, after all, allowed his administration to sidestep rising opposition from within its own party to its support of Israel...