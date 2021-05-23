Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Exchanging views on difficult topics is not easy but far preferable to exchanging rocket fire BL PREMIUM

Relying on pet aphorisms can lead to lazy mental habits, but over the years I’ve found a few that have proved more dependable than most.

Of these, one stands out for its challenging simplicity — 12 words that embody not the forgettable obviousness of most of what passes for aphoristic wisdom but a testing idea about human liberty: “There are no freedoms so dangerous as those that are not exercised.”..