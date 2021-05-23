World / Middle East

Gaza truce holds as Israel admits Jewish visitors to holy site

Neither Israel nor Hamas had reported violations of the truce by Sunday morning

23 May 2021 - 17:32 Dan Williams
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses in Gaza, May 23 2021. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses in Gaza, May 23 2021. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Jerusalem — The Israel-Hamas ceasefire held into a third day on Sunday as Israeli police admitted Jewish visitors to a contested Jerusalem holy site where earlier confrontations with Palestinian protesters helped to ignite the cross-border Gaza fighting.

Police reported no unusual incidents at the al-Aqsa mosque compound — one of Islam’s holiest sites — as Israeli social media accounts showed a few dozen Jews in religious garb strolling around the site under guard.

A police spokesperson described it as a regular scheduled visit after a break that began on May 3 for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The site is also revered by Jews and is situated in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital, a status not recognised abroad.

Police raids in and around al-Aqsa during Ramadan, as well as planned evictions of Palestinians from homes claimed by Jewish settlers in east Jerusalem, drew long-range rocket attacks by Islamist Hamas on May 10.

That led to the fiercest fighting between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 Gaza war, which concluded with a truce before dawn on Friday, brokered by Egypt with support from the US.

Neither side reported violations on Sunday morning. Egyptian mediators have been shuttling across the Gaza border and met Hamas’s West Bank-based rival, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in an effort to sustain the ceasefire.

Palestinian officials put reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars in destitute Gaza, where medical officials said that 248 people were killed during the 11 days of fighting.

Medics said rocket fire and a guided missile attack killed 13 people in Israel. Economists said Israel’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic could be curbed by the hostilities. 

Reuters 

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire in 11-day conflict

Both sides accept Egyptian proposal for an unconditional, bilateral truce, but root causes remain unresolved
World
2 days ago

Remote warfare will not end age-old Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel’s ‘forever war’ in Gaza offers disconcerting clues as to what a long-running, non-ground troop based campaign can look like
Opinion
2 days ago

SA backs sanctions against Israel, says Naledi Pandor

International community must stop Israel’s impunity in aggression against Palestinians, says minister
National
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In messy UK divorce case, who will sail away with ...
World
2.
Loss of EU workers due to Brexit will badly ...
World / Europe
3.
Trump Organization’s finances face criminal probe ...
World / Americas
4.
SA to push Sadc for military action in Mozambique
World / Africa
5.
US to waive sanctions on operator of Nord Stream ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

THE GUARDIAN: Chilling flare-up has deep roots

Opinion

This is how a sum-of-all-fears assessment of Israel looks

Opinion

Israeli troops deploy along Gaza border as Hamas launches more rockets

World / Middle East

Hamas’s offensive makes less military sense than ever

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.