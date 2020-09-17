National Western Cape ramps up marketing to boost tourism sector MEC David Maynier says the province is targeting leisure and business travellers looking for safe, affordable and world-class destinations BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape provincial government says it will be ramping up marketing campaigns to attract more visitors to the province as it moves quickly to maintain or improve on the 2-million visitor mark recorded in 2019.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2020-09-16-ramaphosa-reopens-borders-and-moves-sa-to-level-1/) announced that SA will move to level 1 of the lockdown, opening the country’s borders from October 1 and allowing for limited international travel. The move has been widely welcomed by the tourism sector, a key foreign currency earner and jobs driver in the country.