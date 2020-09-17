Western Cape ramps up marketing to boost tourism sector
MEC David Maynier says the province is targeting leisure and business travellers looking for safe, affordable and world-class destinations
17 September 2020 - 21:11
The Western Cape provincial government says it will be ramping up marketing campaigns to attract more visitors to the province as it moves quickly to maintain or improve on the 2-million visitor mark recorded in 2019.
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2020-09-16-ramaphosa-reopens-borders-and-moves-sa-to-level-1/) announced that SA will move to level 1 of the lockdown, opening the country’s borders from October 1 and allowing for limited international travel. The move has been widely welcomed by the tourism sector, a key foreign currency earner and jobs driver in the country.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now