TRAVEL: The hidden treasures of Cape Point National Park

Not enough is known about the Cape Point National Park and its shipwrecks, kelp-strewn beaches and phantom cemeteries. This is probably because most people associate the reserve with Cape Point itself, which is understandable enough, but rather like reducing Paris to the Eiffel Tower, or Rome to the Colosseum.

While the Cape Point restaurant, viewing areas and funicular remain closed for the time being, hiking opened to the public in September as lockdown rules were relaxed. Now is a fine time to visit the reserve because spring has sprung and after the Cape’s sumptuous winter rains the landscape is gurgling with rooibos-coloured water. Flowers are everywhere, ranging from tiny pinpricks of colour at your feet to grizzled old Protea bushes with their upturned, goblet-like flowers.

The bontebok have calved, the red locusts are going about their energetic chomping and ponderous tortoises are soldiering through the grass. Even the ostriches seem slightly less bad-tempered than usual.

The first adventure worth considering upon entering the park from either the Scarborough or Smitswinkel Bay side (R80 for locals, if proof of identity is provided; masks must be worn and your temperature is taken) begins at the Smitswinkel Bay viewpoint just inside the reserve itself.