How Helen Zille has split the DA DA federal council chair Helen Zille has once again drawn her party into a storm with a series of tweets that seem entirely at odds with recommendations from the party's recent review

Shortly after she was elected into the top structures of the DA last year, Helen Zille said: "I will not be leader; I will play a background role and I will stay in my lane."

On that Sunday in October, Zille, who had officially retired from active party politics some years before to make space for new leader Mmusi Maimane, was elected DA federal council chair — arguably the most powerful position in the party.