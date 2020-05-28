LEON SCHREIBER: Enough of the DA insults

Last week, Justice Malala, Chris Roper and Paul Ash wrote separate pieces in the FM critiquing the role of the DA in the lockdown crisis.

Reasoned criticism is necessary. But these gentlemen could not let the opportunity slide to indulge in good old-fashioned DA-bashing — the national sport of armchair critics who remain, for now, insulated from the lockdown’s true effects.

Any honest assessment of the DA’s role should start with basic facts, unacknowledged by the commentariat: the DA is the only party that foresaw, and pushed back against, the economic collapse that would follow an extended hard lockdown.

On April 9, two weeks into the hard lockdown, the DA warned that extending it beyond the initial three weeks would "create an economic disaster". And yet the party was lambasted in the media for this warning — including in the FM.

We now know the DA was correct to warn that the authoritarian instincts revealed by the hot-food ban would lead to such things as bans on e-commerce, feeding the hungry, exercising during the day, or buying T-shirts and open-toed shoes, as well as the brutality meted out by security forces.

At the outset, the DA fought for a "smart" lockdown, as we feared the government had no plan to quickly end the hard lockdown by ramping up testing and health-care capacity. This was shouted down by commentators too busy doodling superhero cartoons of Cyril Ramaphosa.