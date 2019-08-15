The fatal flaws of NHI

Patients who use private health care face a number of challenges. They are buying blind, with no independent oversight of the quality of services they purchase, and no way of knowing whether they are being ripped off or offered unnecessary procedures.

Over-servicing in the private sector is evident in SA’s extraordinarily high rates for Caesarian sections (about 60% of all births in the private sector in 2017, according to the Council for Medical Schemes) and even for the more mundane tonsillectomy (1,888 per 100,000 people aged 19 or under in 2012). Both rates are among the world’s highest.

The problems are even worse for those who rely on public facilities. Patients currently face a five-year wait for hip and knee replacements at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, while it takes on average seven hours to see a doctor and collect a prescription at Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

The government’s plan for fixing these deficiencies is to merge SA’s two-tier system into a single one, centred on an NHI Fund that will pool finances to purchase services for the entire population.

While few people would take issue with the social solidarity principles that underpin the fund — namely that everyone should contribute only as much as they can afford to the fund, and that the rich and healthy should subsidise the poor and infirm — the problem lies with how the policy will be executed.

Many aspects of the bill are vague, ranging from the role of the provinces to the interplay between the new district management offices and units that will contract with service providers.

The provisions that affect medical schemes are equally confusing. For example, while the bill says medical schemes will ultimately only be able to provide complementary cover, it also states that NHI will provide "access [to] health-care services within a reasonable time period", without defining "reasonable". If cataract surgery is covered by NHI, but the waiting period is three years, would that be deemed unreasonable and could a patient then have cataract surgery covered by a medical scheme?

Similarly, the bill says patients must follow the correct referral pathways to be covered by NHI, which means they must first consult a GP, who will direct them to a specialist. What happens if a pregnant woman decides to skip the GP and go straight to her regular gynaecologist or obstetrician? NHI won’t cover the costs, but does that mean a medical scheme can?

What is clear is that the crafters of NHI envisage a sharply diminished role for medical scheme administrators, who are not mentioned in the bill.

When pressed on the issue, Aquina Thulare from the presidential NHI "war room" says the fund will be publicly administered, and there is no plan to outsource any part of this function to the private sector.

Public confidence in the state’s capacity to run large institutions is at a record low, thanks to the growing evidence of public sector corruption and the financial crises gripping state-owned entities such as Eskom and SAA. Yet the bill does nothing to assuage fears that the NHI Fund will create a new pot of money for the unscrupulous to plunder.

None of the governance concerns raised when the first version of the draft bill was released for public comment last June appears to have been addressed, and the new bill deepens the health minister’s control over the fund and its operations, says Sasha Stevenson, head of health at advocacy group Section27.

The bill gives the minister extensive powers to make key appointments, including members of the board, the CEO, the advisory committees responsible for determining what benefits patients will get and how much service providers will be paid, and a new procurement office that will manage lucrative tenders for medicines and equipment.

This arrangement leaves the fund wide open to corruption, says Wits School of Governance’s Prof Alex van den Heever. "It creates a conflict of interest between operations and accountability: if your appointment is political, you are accountable to the appointer and the governance structure means nothing," he says. "And if the minister doesn’t like what the CEO is doing, he can simply remove them."