A bad week for Discovery’s Adrian Gore

A good week

Many business leaders prefer to operate in a bubble, too timid to speak up about the country’s problems and how to face them. But it was just like Johnny Copelyn to step up to the plate.

At a time of acute national unease over the state of the economy, and with factional knives out for his old comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, the redoubtable former trade unionist and boss of HCI (the JSE’s largest empowerment group), had the guts to spell out, in the company’s latest annual report, certain home truths about SA and its challenges.