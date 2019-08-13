News Leader
WATCH: The dire warning for medical aid schemes
Council for Medical Schemes CEO and registrar Sipho Kabane talks to Business Day TV
13 August 2019 - 09:17
In 2026 medical aid schemes will not be able to cover members the way they do today.
The only line covering the role of medical schemes under the revised National Health Insurance Bill states that medical aids will be able to offer only services not already covered by NHI.
Council for Medical Schemes CEO and registrar Sipho Kabane joined Business Day TV to talk about NHI and what it means for medical aid schemes.
Council for Medical Schemes CEO and registrar Sipho Kabane talks to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio: