National / Health

News Leader

WATCH: The dire warning for medical aid schemes

Council for Medical Schemes CEO and registrar Sipho Kabane talks to Business Day TV

13 August 2019 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

In 2026 medical aid schemes will not be able to cover members the way they do today.

The only line covering the role of medical schemes under the revised National Health Insurance Bill states that medical aids will be able to offer only services not already covered by NHI.

Council for Medical Schemes CEO and registrar Sipho Kabane joined Business Day TV to talk about NHI and what it means for medical aid schemes.

Council for Medical Schemes CEO and registrar Sipho Kabane talks to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Medical aids advised on efficient coverage

Benefits of savings accounts and hospital plans questioned
Money
2 days ago

Zweli Mkhize throws medical schemes a lifeline in NHI Bill

The bill will enable them to continue until universal health coverage is implemented, after which they can cover ‘complementary’ services
National
5 days ago

LETTER: NHI will raise middle-class tax

The department of health’s Anban Pillay is totally delusional about National Health Insurance funding and passes this ball to the Treasury
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Devil is in the NHI detail

If implemented in its planned form, National Health Insurance will decimate medical schemes — and the middle class will pay
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa wrests control of NHI

President's office now to lead fight for quality care for all
Business
11 months ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: The dire warning for medical aid schemes
National / Health
2.
Derek Hanekom to sue Jacob Zuma after spy ...
National
3.
TOM EATON: NHI is far worse than Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Searching for lost lives: SA’s unidentified ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.