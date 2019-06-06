Trade war’s likely toll on SA

Escalating trade tensions represent the main factor weighing on global growth. But rising global debt, China’s slowdown and financial market risk threaten to weaken growth further by undermining investment and confidence.

Less than two years ago, the world was enjoying a synchronised economic upswing, but that momentum has been derailed by US-China trade tensions. Now, concerns of a synchronised downswing are rising as the attitudes of the world’s two largest superpowers appear to be hardening.

"The fragile global economy is being destabilised by trade tensions," says OECD chief economist Laurence Boone. "Growth is stabilising but the economy is weak and there are very serious risks on the horizon."

Apart from raising tariffs on Chinese imports, Donald Trump’s administration has also blocked Huawei, China’s world-leading advanced technology manufacturer, and other Chinese companies from using US technology — a move seemingly designed to restrain China’s economic advancement.

"The market is increasingly internalising the indications that the White House’s actions are not just motivated by the trade deficit with China, but also by longer-term strategic competition between the two superpowers," say Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategists Dave Mohr and Izak Odendaal.

"The trade spat is therefore unlikely to be resolved immediately," they say.

Some fear this could be the start of a new Cold War, but the extensive trade links between the two countries create a degree of interdependence that should prevent a full-blown conflict. However, much damage has already been done. World trade, a key artery of the global economy, is set to grow by just over 2% this year — the lowest rate in a decade, according to the OECD’s latest World Economic Outlook.