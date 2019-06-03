China warns students about ‘the risks of studying in the US’

Beijing — China warned students and academics on Monday about risks involved in studying in the US, pointing to limits on the duration of visas and visa refusals, amid a bitter trade war and other tension between the two countries.

Relations between China and the US have nosedived because of their trade conflict, US sanctions on Chinese tech firm Huawei and tension over the disputed South China Sea and US support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

State television, citing the ministry of education, said that recently some students seeking to study in the US had encountered problems with the duration of their visas being limited and an increase in visa refusals.

"This has affected Chinese students going to study in the US or smoothly completing their studies," state television said.

"The education ministry reminds students and academics of the need to strengthen risk assessment before studying abroad, enhance prevention awareness, and make corresponding preparations."

The ministry declined to offer an immediate response.