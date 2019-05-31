Now Donald Trump has Mexico in his tariff crosshairs

The measures against Mexico open up a new front on trade and if implemented are bound to trigger retaliation that would hit heartland, Trump-supporting farming and industrial states. Higher tariffs will start at 5% on June 10 and increase monthly up to 25% on October 1, unless Mexico takes immediate action, he said.

“If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the tariffs will be removed,” Trump said.

López Obrador responded in a letter he posted on Twitter, calling Trump’s policy of America First “a fallacy” and accusing him of turning the US into a “ghetto”, that stigmatised and mistreated migrants.

“President Trump, social problems are not resolved with taxes or coercive measures,” he wrote, adding that a delegation led by foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard would travel to Washington on Friday. He did not threaten to retaliate, saying he wanted to avoid confrontation.

López Obrador pushed back against Trump’s assertion that Mexico let immigration happen through “passive co-operation,” saying: “You know we are fulfilling our responsibility to stop [migrants] moving through our country, as much as possible and without violating human rights.”

Determined to avoid a break down in Mexico’s most important bilateral relationship, since Trump threatened to close the world’s busiest land border over the migrant surge, López Obrador’s government has drastically tightened controls on the movement of migrants, detaining and deporting thousands in recent months, while calling for US aid to tackle root causes.

“We’re in a good moment building a good relationship [with the US] and this comes like a cold shower,” said Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesús Seade, who had been in Mexico’s Senate delivering the USMCA trade deal for ratification shortly before the news broke.

White House debate

Despite Trump’s assertion that Mexico could easily end Central American immigration, its relatively small security forces, also struggling with a record level of gang violence and homicide, are having a hard time controlling the flows.

In the biggest migrant surge on the US-Mexican border in a decade, US officials say 80,000 people are being held in custody with an average of 4,500 mostly Central American migrants arriving daily, overwhelming the ability of border patrol officials to handle them.

A senior White House official said Trump is particularly concerned that US border agents apprehended a group of 1,036 migrants as they illegally crossed the border from Mexico on Wednesday. Officials said it was the largest single group since October. Before unveiling the tariff threat, Trump posted a video purporting to be of the crossing on his Twitter feed.

A source close to Trump said there had been a debate inside the White House over whether to go forward with the new policy, with immigration hawks fighting for it and others urging a more diplomatic approach. Trump sided with the hawks.

“The last thing he wants is to look weak,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump’s directive also spelled out the potential for chaos for his efforts to get the US Congress to approve the USMCA deal, which he negotiated as a replacement to the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) between the US, Mexico and Canada.

Doug Ducey, the governor of Arizona, which shares a 595km border with Mexico, said on Twitter that he spoke to the White House and it was time for Congress to act on border security and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.