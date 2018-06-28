Radical reformation: What SA can learn from the east

In what seems a world away from the slowly deindustrialising SA, emerging markets are giving the US and EU a run for their money. Since the global financial crisis, SA headlines have been full of doom and gloom — depressingly low growth, high unemployment of more than 25% and a credit ratings downgrades.

December 2017 was thought to be a turning point, and as Cyril Ramaphosa took the helm as president there flashed a glimmer of hope. But halfway through the year, unemployment remains high and economic growth fell more than expected in the first quarter, by 2.2%.

The first set of data released in the second quarter hasn’t painted a rosier picture either.

This month SA got a rude awakening from Fitch. While the ratings agency maintained SA’s sovereign rating at junk status with a stable outlook, the underlying message was clear — Ramaphoria isn’t enough to change the country’s fortunes.

"Current government initiatives are unlikely to improve trend growth significantly, as their implementation and timeline is uncertain and their impact on growth ambiguous," read Fitch’s statement — a stark reminder that SA’s growth and employment challenges require a rejigging of the entire economic structure.

Breaching the 2% growth mark increasingly seems to be a pipedream despite a seemingly bullet-proof plan from treasury.

In February’s 2018 budget, treasury said: "Translating the cyclical upturn and improved investor sentiment into more rapid economic growth requires government to finalise many outstanding policy and administrative reforms, particularly in sectors with high-growth potential."

Telecom reforms, including the release of additional broadband spectrum, could increase growth by 0.6 percentage points. Lowering the barriers to entry by addressing anticompetitive practices could add another 0.6 percentage points, and prioritising tourism and agriculture could cause growth to rise 0.2 percentage points.

Addressing skills constraints, particularly with a focus on greater access to education, could create growth above 4%.