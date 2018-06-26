BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Ramaphosa's new dawn is vaporising as government fails to take charge

'While people are getting poorer, angrier and more desperate, Zuma - the architect of this nightmare - is enjoying his retirement on full pay'

The positive sentiments palpable a while ago were not so much the result of the dazzling rays of Ramaphosa's New Dawn; it was simply glee at seeing the back of Zuma. And now it's wearing off. While people are getting poorer, angrier and more desperate, Zuma - the architect of this nightmare - is enjoying his retirement on full pay. And what's more, Ramaphosa has decreed that the taxpayer will continue to foot Zuma's legal fees.

The old geezer is having a good time.

But what's even more concerning about the current state of affairs is that it doesn't seem like anybody's in charge. People break laws and burn things with abandon, and there's nary a word from the authorities.

It's just another day in sunny South Africa. If anything is said or done about it at all, it's always after the fact. There's a lack of decisiveness - and direction - about this Thuma Mina government.