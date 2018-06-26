Government jobs rise as trade jobs drop in December quarter
A sharp rise in government jobs in the first quarter of 2018 managed to offset a drop in trade jobs from the December quarter.
Though more South Africans had jobs, their average salaries fell over the quarter.
Statistics SA reported on Tuesday that what it terms "community services" — essentially government jobs — grew by 67,000 to 2.7-million in the March quarter from 2.6-million in the December quarter.
Trade jobs — which tend to peak in the December quarter —declined by 26,000 to 2.13-million from 2.15-million.
The overall number of formally employed South Africans grew by 56,000 to 9.84-million at end-March from 9.78-million at end-December, Stats SA said in its latest quarterly employment statistics (QES) report.
But while the total number of jobs grew 0.6%, the total salary paid declined by 3.9% to R25.6bn from the previous quarter. The average salary of formally employed South Africans was R19,858 in February, 1% lower than November’s R20,060.
Of the eight sectors Stats SA divides its QES report into, people working in "electricity-, gas-and water-supply industry" earned the highest average salary of R41,146 in February.
The lowest paid workers are in "wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles, motor cycles, and personal and household goods; hotels and restaurants industry", in which February’s average salary was R13,269.
According to Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) released earlier this year, first quarter unemployment remained unchanged at 26.7%. Unlike the QLFS, the QES does not provide information on the demographic profile, education level or hours of work.
Last week, FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca said: "With 81,000 jobs created in the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect a moderation in the first quarter as much of the hiring in the final quarter of a year is typically seasonal.
"Weak sectors, such as mining, manufacturing and construction, are likely to lead the erosion of jobs, while an anticipated drop among the trade sector will likely reflect a post-Black Friday and festive season staff normalisation."
Investec economist Lara Hodes expected QES to continue to reflect weak labour market dynamics. "A notable uptick in investment, which would ultimately lift potential GDP growth, is required to enhance employment rates."
