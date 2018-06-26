Economy

MONETARY POLICY

Analysts rule out rate hike despite falling rand

26 June 2018 - 05:09 Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Image:

Markets are pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2018 as the rand falls, despite economists saying it is unlikely as inflation expectations have not breached the upper end of the Reserve Bank’s target range.

The rand has slumped nearly 9% against the dollar year to date, hurt by global risk-off sentiment and poor domestic economic data.

Capital Economics senior emerging markets economist John Ashbourne said the currency fall had raised speculation that policy makers would follow some emerging market countries that have started raising interest rates.

Some countries have moved as a pick-up in their economy or other factors push up inflation, while others are being forced to act to steady currencies.

Maintain  vigilance

A Reuters poll showed last week that economists expect the Bank to keep its repo rate unchanged at 6.5% until 2020.

"We think that markets are getting ahead of themselves by pricing in rate hikes…. We do not think that this is likely," Ashbourne said in a note. "Policy makers have explicitly said that they will not react to currency moves until they see a lasting effect on domestic inflation.

"And the pass-through between currency moves and inflation is weaker in South Africa than in many other emerging markets," he said.

The Bank said in May it would maintain its vigilance to ensure inflation remained within the 3%-6% target range and would adjust the policy stance if necessary.

The Bank forecasts consumer price inflation to average 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 5.2% in the last quarters of 2019 and 2020. The next interest rate decision and inflation forecasts are due on July 19. The consumer price index slowed to 4.4% year on year in May as food price rises eased.

"A weaker currency makes [the central bank] more fearful but it depends on how it impacts inflation 12 months out," Citi economist Gina Schoeman said.

"We don’t think we will see rate hikes in 2018. It doesn’t mean there is no risk of it, and the market is correct to price for that," she said.

Reuters

BIS warns of dangerous spiral amid trade tension

Tone down protectionism and raise rates, warns the Bank for International Settlements
World
1 day ago

Rand’s recovery hits snag as global sentiment sours

Nedbank analysts say the local currency is likely to consolidate after almost three weeks of weakness, but on a multi-month view global headwinds may ...
Markets
19 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Quarterly employment data in the spotlight

Quarterly Employment Statistics data are expected to reflect weak labour market dynamics, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
1 day ago

How weak rand may force Reserve Bank's hand on rate hike

Stronger dollar could force Reserve Bank’s hand to avoid further weakness amid vulnerability over fiscal and current deficits
Economy
15 days ago

Reserve Bank cites upside inflation risk as it holds rates

Governor Lesetja Kganyago cites upside risks to the inflation outlook from dollar strength and the surge in oil prices
Economy
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Four measures of SA's economic health to watch ...
Economy
2.
Pravin Gordhan turns to bank chiefs to rescue SOEs
Economy
3.
GDP shock as economy shrinks 2.2%, worst showing ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Quarterly employment data in ...
Economy
5.
ANALYSIS: How indebted consumers are stretching ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.