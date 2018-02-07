Big clean-up awaits Cyril Ramaphosa

When the dust settles after President Jacob Zuma’s protracted removal, the real work will begin.

Zuma is set to resign after a potential recall by the ANCs national executive committee, but should he fail to do so, he would be removed through a motion of no confidence in parliament.

A cabinet is automatically dissolved when a sitting president leaves, but the people discussed below will probably not be included in a new cabinet.

Speculation is rife that finance minister Malusi Gigaba may not survive the chop and may not even deliver the upcoming budget. Changes may also be ushered in at the SA Revenue Service, with questions still lingering over commissioner Tom Moyane’s handling of the allegations against his second-in-charge, Jonas Makwakwa.

While Gigaba has been toeing the national treasury line, his credibility is in tatters and, with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s inquiry into state capture on the horizon, he is unlikely to remain in the key post.

Gigaba has been described as the "architect" of state capture during his tenure at public enterprises, allegations that will be tested during the Zondo inquiry.

A key aspect of Zondo’s terms of reference is the Gupta influence in appointing cabinet ministers and appointing boards to state-owned enterprises.