JUSTICE MALALA: The growing horror of racial profiling
'Every day now, in the newspapers here, I read about some shocking case of racial profiling'
EXTRACT
Often I would ask a security guard for directions. Often I relied on the generosity of strangers. Often they would raise their knobkieries and point me towards where I needed to go. Today, I still ask strangers for help. I get lost, I ask strangers. I need an answer for some befuddling knot in my life, I ask my friends and my acquaintances and, mostly, strangers. I want to start a business? I ask talented strangers to help.
I have been lucky. These strangers have largely raised their finger, their voice, and pointed me the right way. That is how humanity, Ubuntu, works.
Not for Brennan Walker, the 14-year-old from Rochester Hills, Michigan, in the US. He was just a boy, trying to find his way to school. His sin was that he is black.
