Why Singapore works (hint: it's not because of colonialism)

Manage labour relations: Labour relations in Singapore have been driven by the maxim ‘it is better to have a low-paying job than no job at all’ balanced by a set of laws that spelled out minimum employment conditions, placing limits on retrenchment benefits and overtime benefits. This created a co-operative environment between government, the unions and business. Lee realised early on that union practices were ‘forcing employers to become capital-intensive, investing in expensive machines to get the work done with the minimum of workers [creating] a small group of privileged unionised workers getting high pay and a growing band of underpaid and underemployed workers. He thus made it illegal for a union to take strike or industrial action without a secret ballot, continuously stressing the importance of wider employment over narrow privilege and was able to decrease strikes from 153 between 1961-1962 to zero by 1969.

Deal with the finer details, and make tough decisions: From the slums of the 1960s, by 2015, 83 percent of Singapore’s 5.5-m population lived in publically-supplied HDB apartments, 90 percent own their own homes, the rivers are clean, the island is 15 percent larger as a result of land reclamation, and despite the population increase, green cover has increased to 47 percent of the territory. Singapore’s mandatory Central Provident Fund savings scheme, promoted by Lee, enabled the construction of housing and home ownership on a grand scale, also seemingly offers a way around the chronically low savings rate across Africa. While the same land scarcity challenge does not face Africa per se, it is relevant to the increasing crush in African cities. Success has depended, not on a few big or iconic infrastructure projects or even the provision of necessary funding, housing and land, but fundamentally on setting clear targets and making the difficult decisions that would allow them to become a reality.

Use international relations to your advantage: Lee used his international engagements, including a sabbatical at Harvard in 1968, to understand better the ebbs and flows of world politics and economics and, importantly, to win investors over. The Singaporeans set up the Economic Development Board (EDB) in 1961 specifically to provide a one-stop shop for investors and promote investment through its overseas offices. But Lee backed this up with personal commitment. Every time he visited the United States he would arrange to meet between 20-50 executives, to enable those CEOs who ‘had not time to visit Singapore … to see and assess the man in charge before they set up a factory there.’ He was able to gauge how these investor minds worked. ‘They looked,’ Lee wrote, ‘for political, economic and financial stability and sound labour relations to make sure that there would be no disruption in production that supplied their customers and subsidiaries around the world.’