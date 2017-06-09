TIM WEINER: How Comey’s 'smoking gun' could kill the Trump presidency

“There was an open FBI criminal investigation of his (Flynn’s) statements in connection with the Russian contacts and the contacts themselves,” Comey replied. “I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that’s a conclusion I’m sure the special counsel will work towards, to try and understand what the intention was there, and whether that’s an offense.”

That might be count one if any charges emerge from the probe. This might be count two: “I take the president at his word -- that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey said. “Something about the way I was conducting it, the president felt, created pressure on him that he wanted to relieve.” Firing Comey with the intent of derailing an investigation Trump has constantly called a hoax could also be construed as an obstruction of justice.

“You have the president of the United States asking you to stop an investigation,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat. “What was the response of your colleagues?” Comey answered: “I think they were as shocked and troubled by it as I was.”

And, perhaps most disturbing of all, Comey said for the first time that the president’s conduct may fall within “the scope” of the FBI’s investigation. That means that Mueller and the Bureau might be looking at Trump as a potential subject of a criminal case. The law makes it a crime to corruptly obstruct, influence or impede an FBI investigation.