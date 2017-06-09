Shock British election result - what does it mean?

If the range of latest projections is correct, then May will probably reach a working majority via an alliance with Northern Ireland’s pro-Brexit Democratic Unionist Party, and may have enough seats to govern alone. Even with the seats of potential allies, Labour would have fewer seats than the Tories, according to BBC and PA projections as of 4 a.m. The final results won’t be available until midday on Friday.

3. Will May resign?If she fails to win a majority - or wins a very slender one - she would probably face calls to resign. May called the election earlier than she needed to, and made the campaign all about her personal leadership. Even before election night, senior Tories were privately furious about the way the campaign was managed.

The Conservatives are traditionally more ruthless than the Labour Party in getting rid of underperforming leaders, and get less bogged down by internal party democracy when choosing the replacement.

4. Who are the leading candidates to replace her?

Amber Rudd, the home secretary, has seen her profile enhanced during the campaign: she stood in for May in a key election debate and was forced into the limelight by the two terrorist attacks. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, one of the most popular Tory politicians, was the figurehead of the Brexit campaign last year and stopped short of making a leadership bid in the aftermath. Bookmakers slashed the odds for Johnson to become prime minister after the exit poll.

5. What could this mean for Brexit?First off it will likely delay the divorce talks due to start the week after next. It could also deprive the EU of the familiar negotiating partner they expected to have in May. More planning may be needed, eating into the time available to strike a deal before Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.