WATCH | Researchers blow up their lab with the strongest indoor magnetic field ever

Scientists at the University of Tokyo wanted to create a strong magnetic field, but they got way more than they expected.

Motherboard reports as detailed in a paper recently published in the Review of Scientific Instruments, the researchers produced the magnetic field to test the material properties of a new generator system.

They were expecting to reach peak magnetic field intensities of around 700 Teslas, but the machine instead produced a peak of 1,200 Teslas. (For the sake of comparison, a refrigerator magnet has about 0.01 Tesla)