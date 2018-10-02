Science & Technology

WATCH | Researchers blow up their lab with the strongest indoor magnetic field ever

They were expecting to reach peak magnetic field intensities of around 700 Teslas, but the machine instead produced a peak of 1,200 Teslas

02 October 2018 - 08:43 Staff reporter
Image: 123RF/ sakkmesterke
Image: 123RF/ sakkmesterke

Scientists at the University of Tokyo wanted to create a strong magnetic field, but they got way more than they expected.

Motherboard reports as detailed in a paper recently published in the Review of Scientific Instruments, the researchers produced the magnetic field to test the material properties of a new generator system.

They were expecting to reach peak magnetic field intensities of around 700 Teslas, but the machine instead produced a peak of 1,200 Teslas. (For the sake of comparison, a refrigerator magnet has about 0.01 Tesla)

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH | Researchers blow up their lab with the ...
Science & Technology
2.
WATCH | Moth sucks tears from sleeping bird's eye
Science & Technology
3.
DAVID FICKLING: China opens door to investment. ...
Science & Technology
4.
LEONID BERSHIDSKY: How technology has made ...
Science & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.