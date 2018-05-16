DAVE CHAMBERS: The remorseless snarl of the DA isn't fetching

'In the 10 months it has been at war with De Lille, the DA has repeatedly shot itself in the foot and Mazzone’s aim was true'

EXTRACT

Having been handed a legal defeat — judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela granted De Lille the urgent interdict she sought, suspending the DA’s decision to rescind her membership — the decent thing for the DA to do would have been to respect the court’s decision and pledge to work with De Lille for the good of Cape Town.

But in the 10 months it has been at war with De Lille, the DA has repeatedly shot itself in the foot and Mazzone’s aim was true.

“The judgment ... is not in the best interests of the people of Cape Town. It is unfortunate that Ms de Lille continues to put her individual interests above those of the citizens of Cape Town by using legal technicalities to cling on to power,” she said.