The DA has signed a coalition agreement with four opposition parties and has welcomed the Economic Freedom Fighters saying it would vote with opposition parties to form governments instead of the ANC.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the 2016 local election was critical in accelerating the realignment of SA politics as the party prepares to govern the capital‚ Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The parties are the Congress of the People‚ the United Democratic Movement‚ the African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus.

He hailed the polls as a moment as ushering a new form of SA'S democratic dispensation.

The coalition agreement is centred on commitments in terms of how municipalities should be governed.

"The agreements seek to put SA first‚" Maimane said.

It includes issues such as appointments‚ transparent open tenders‚ a "fit for purpose" executive‚ zero tolerance for corruption and Maimane hinted that blue lights would not be tolerated.

He said the DA did not enter into any agreements with the EFF.

"Welcome the offer they made today that they will vote for us‚ there is no coalition‚" Maimane said.

The difficult task of establishing councils to ensure that they delivered to all South Africans would now begin‚ he said. — TMG Digital/BDlive