RAY HARTLEY: Either Ramaphosa drags the ANC into the light or it drags him into the shadows

It seems incredible, but in this old ANC universe, Duarte would have us believe that it would be insensitive to tell the public why their president was being fired because this was a private matter between him and the party.

Ramaphosa has no choice but to modernise the ANC and do so quickly.

He needs to demonstrate to the voting public that it is a rejuvenated, outward-looking party that places the interests of voters first. This cannot be a fake, a sleight of hand, a magician’s trick ahead of an election. There has to be a clear and decisive break with the past, and a public embracing of accountability and transparency.

It is a moot point whether or not the ANC can win back lost voters, especially those in the middle and working classes who have deserted it over corruption and the parlous state of the economy.

But one thing is certain – the old ANC of Jacob Zuma, even with a new leader, has no chance.

Decisive action to wrest control of the criminal justice system back from Zuma’s deployees would go some way to doing this. High-profile party leaders and their associates facing the music in court would also begin to change perceptions.

But the real change has to happen inside the party.

It can no longer be a club of activists sharing the spoils of power and protecting themselves against scrutiny and the consequences of bending the law.

The organisation needs to reform the way it deals with party officials who are involved in corrupt or illegal activities by introducing a new, tougher code of conduct.

The first and most obvious step that Ramaphosa can take is to move quickly against captured cabinet ministers who aided abetted and benefitted state capture by firing them. He has the momentum to do so now.

When credible evidence of a breach has entered the public domain – those implicated should be suspended and subjected to swift disciplinary processes. It is not sufficient to say that the person has “not been found guilty by a court of law”. The party needs to decide what its standards are and enforce them, court action or no court action.