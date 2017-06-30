Politics

ANC leadership not decisive on issues such as Nkandla, says Mantashe

'Because that view was perceived to be an attempt by some trying to trap the President into an admission of guilt‚ no firm decision could be taken'

30 June 2017 - 10:49 Moipone Malefane and Thabo Mokone
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
None - Gwede Mantashe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

ANC leaders are failing the party‚ often forcing the judiciary to step in when it falls short.

This is contained in a diagnostic report to be delivered later on Friday by ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe on the first day of the ANC's national policy conference in Nasrec‚ south of Johannesburg.

In the report‚ Mantashe is frank about what has caused South Africans to lose hope and trust in the ANC‚ pointing fingers at the leadership.

He said leaders have failed to give direction when it is needed the most.

"The leadership‚ when confronted by challenges‚ gravitate to general discussions. It seeks to find solutions that make it difficult to find proper closure and‚ therefore‚ fudge issues.

"This creates a reality of a leadership that cannot give direction when it is needed the most. This shows defensiveness in the face of challenges‚" his report states.

He said the lack of leadership has resulted in a litany of government issues ending up in court and government losing those cases.

Mantashe cited the Nkandla issue as an example of poor leadership which failed to confront President Jacob Zuma.

"One good example is the Constitutional Court Judgement on Nkandla. The judgement is‚ in fact‚ the conclusion we came to more than three years earlier.

"However‚ because that view was perceived to be an attempt by some trying to trap the President into an admission of guilt‚ no firm decision could be taken. Our failure to take decisive decisions creates an environment for a Judicial Overreach. This must change."

Mantashe has suggested that the policy conference should confront the issues and come up with solutions.

-TimesLIVE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SUSAN BOOYSEN: The crack in the ANC may soon ...
Politics
2.
The Gupta dominoes are tumbling fast
Politics
3.
IN-DEPTH: ANC comrades may just ignore the SOE ...
Politics
4.
Zuma plays 'unity' card at pre-conference dinner
Politics
5.
TONY LEON: The seismic shock waiting in South ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.