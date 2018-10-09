SUE DE GROOT: Nhlanhla Nene and the great big fib

'It’s all coming out, and as they say after a bout of bad mushrooms: better out than in'

There is a lot more of it to come, so best we look on the bright side or we might all have to be treated for chronic capture fatigue. One way to get the benefit of this nasty medicine is to draw from the morass of lies and manipulation useful lessons such as the one my friend’s son took from minister Nene.

The inadvisability of lying as a career strategy is a start, but there is more good advice to be gleaned. Thanks to Ajay Gupta, for instance, we know that strict vegetarianism does not necessarily correlate with ethical conduct. (We knew that already, of course – history is full of non-meat-eaters who did reprehensible things – but it’s always good to have a current reminder.)