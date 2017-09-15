The company said: “As a company with a solid reputation that is 12 years in the making we pride ourselves on the way we do business‚” the management team said in a statement.

“This incident is by no means a reflection of our moral code‚ nor does it represent a change in our business ethics.

“Now a matter for the courts – O’Leary is hoping to find a way to move forward so that both parties can put this horrible incident behind them.”

The incident‚ which reportedly occurred three weeks ago‚ unfolded on London Road‚ in Alexandra‚ Johannesburg.

Two vehicles‚ a Range Rover and Porsche‚ are believed to have collided.

An enraged O'Leary‚ who was driving the Porsche‚ allegedly turned on the Range Rover driver‚ vandalising his car.

In the CCTV footage‚ O’Leary is seen punching and kicking the door of the vehicle.

He then starts punching the side-view mirror before appearing to throw a punch at the driver.

Unconfirmed reports on social media said the victim was a pensioner.

In another video‚ filmed from inside the vehicle‚ the attacker is filmed tapping on the window and saying: “I’m going to find you‚ mother f****r”.

Commenting on the incident‚ Auto Supplies said: “[Although] property was damaged O’Leary did not physically assault the driver.

“The incident on camera was precipitated by a car accident where the Range Rover fled the scene of the accident after maliciously damaging O’Leary’s vehicle. The damage from this accident amounted to R100‚000.”

O'Leary told TimesLIVE on Thursday: “I am consulting with my attorney and will release an official statement [on Friday].”

- TimesLIVE