As he took the off-ramp to the airport‚ the vehicle was blocked by two other vehicles‚ one a black VW Golf‚ whose occupants shot and fatally wounded the H1 driver‚ De Beer said.

The suspects then jumped into the H1 and drove off with the passengers. They were later abandoned in Rhodesfield‚ Kempton Park after being robbed of their belongings‚ including cellphones. No one was injured‚ according to initial reports‚ De Beer said.

Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said matter would be “thoroughly” investigated.

“We would not at this stage want to speculate on the motive for the crime. Once we have further facts at our disposal gathered from the crime scene‚ victims‚ witnesses and other relevant evidence‚ we will be in a position to make further details available‚” Phahlane said.

- TMG Digital