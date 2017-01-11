Judge lays into 'unscrupulous‚ rapacious' lawyers

JUDGES in the Eastern Cape are so fed up with lawyers ripping off their clients that they have set up a committee to “stop the rot”.

This emerges from a judgment in a case involving an East London attorney who signed a contingency agreement with a man who was seriously injured when a bakkie mowed him down in the Queenstown township of Ezibeleni in 2014.

After calling the conduct of Bulelani Rubushe “unscrupulous‚ rapacious and unconscionable‚” Judge Clive Plasket said: “Unfortunately‚ in this jurisdiction‚ this is a problem that is all too common.”

Plasket said the cases that ended up in court were “in all likelihood‚ but the tip of the iceberg”.